Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €5.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CBK. UBS Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Independent Research set a €4.40 ($5.18) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €5.34 ($6.29).

Commerzbank stock opened at €5.12 ($6.02) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €5.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is €4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.99. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of €2.80 ($3.30) and a 1 year high of €6.83 ($8.04).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

