HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) Given a €54.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HLE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) in a research note on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €53.08 ($62.45).

Get HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) alerts:

Shares of HLE opened at €51.60 ($60.71) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €52.56 and its 200 day moving average price is €46.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.88. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €20.24 ($23.81) and a 1-year high of €55.85 ($65.71).

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

Further Reading: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.