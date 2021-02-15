Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $138.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Stepan Company is a major manufacturer of specialty and intermediate chemicals used in a broad range of industries. Stepan is a leading producer of surfactants, which are the key ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning compounds. The Company is also a leading supplier of polyurethane polyols used in the expanding thermal insulation market and C.A.S.E. (Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, and Elastomers) industries. “

Get Stepan alerts:

SCL has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Stepan from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities cut Stepan from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stepan currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Shares of NYSE:SCL opened at $123.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Stepan has a 12-month low of $69.33 and a 12-month high of $131.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.33 and its 200 day moving average is $117.21.

In related news, VP Janet Anne Catlett sold 642 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $75,916.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,275 shares in the company, valued at $269,018.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Stepan during the third quarter worth $1,592,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 55.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after buying an additional 12,350 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Stepan in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 82.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,155,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $343,916,000 after buying an additional 67,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stepan (SCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.