Zacks Investment Research Lowers Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of single-tenant net lease commercial properties. Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is based in Daytona Beach, United States. “

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.60.

NYSE:PINE opened at $19.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.15. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $19.83.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINE. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 449,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after acquiring an additional 95,343 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $852,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $727,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 30,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 371,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 27,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.