Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their sell rating on shares of Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ADYEN. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Monday, January 11th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adyen currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €860.80 ($1,012.71).

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.