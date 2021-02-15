Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€2.20” Price Target for Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF)

Credit Suisse Group set a €2.20 ($2.59) price target on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.30 ($5.06) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America set a €2.20 ($2.59) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.00 ($3.53) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays set a €5.10 ($6.00) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €3.00 ($3.53) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €3.31 ($3.90).

AF opened at €4.85 ($5.71) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €4.94 and a 200 day moving average of €4.11. Air France-KLM SA has a fifty-two week low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a fifty-two week high of €14.65 ($17.24).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

