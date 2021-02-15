Euronext N.V. (ENX.PA) (EPA:ENX) PT Set at €101.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on Euronext N.V. (ENX.PA) (EPA:ENX) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Euronext N.V. (ENX.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €102.88 ($121.03).

Shares of EPA:ENX opened at €94.20 ($110.82) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €91.96 and its 200-day moving average is €94.66. Euronext N.V. has a 52-week low of €39.37 ($46.32) and a 52-week high of €61.35 ($72.18).

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

