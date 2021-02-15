Ecolab (ECL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect Ecolab to post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ecolab stock opened at $219.88 on Monday. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $231.36. The company has a market capitalization of $62.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $214.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.59.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total transaction of $114,010.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,741.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 9,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.59, for a total transaction of $2,197,837.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,962.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,925 shares of company stock valued at $42,441,256 over the last three months. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ECL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. G.Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.71.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

