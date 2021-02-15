Ecolab (ECL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect Ecolab to post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Ecolab stock opened at $219.88 on Monday. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $231.36. The company has a market capitalization of $62.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $214.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.59.
In other Ecolab news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total transaction of $114,010.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,741.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 9,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.59, for a total transaction of $2,197,837.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,962.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,925 shares of company stock valued at $42,441,256 over the last three months. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Ecolab Company Profile
Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.
