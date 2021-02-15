RPT Realty (RPT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect RPT Realty to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of RPT opened at $10.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $857.39 million, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.06. RPT Realty has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $14.94.

RPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Compass Point raised shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RPT Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of RPT Realty from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

