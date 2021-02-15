Laredo Petroleum (LPI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.91 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE LPI opened at $34.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 4.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.07. Laredo Petroleum has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $34.53.

LPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

In other news, major shareholder Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 691,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $7,783,132.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,351.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James R. Levy sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $7,709,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,726.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,558,505 shares of company stock valued at $29,666,674 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities.

