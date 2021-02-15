Insider Buying: Allianz Technology Trust Plc (ATT.L) (LON:ATT) Insider Acquires £480.30 in Stock

Allianz Technology Trust Plc (ATT.L) (LON:ATT) insider Neeta Patel purchased 15 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,202 ($41.83) per share, for a total transaction of £480.30 ($627.52).
Shares of LON:ATT opened at GBX 3,230 ($42.20) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00. Allianz Technology Trust Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,176 ($15.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,245 ($42.40). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,041.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,699.22.
Allianz Technology Trust Plc (ATT.L) Company Profile
Featured Story: What is range trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Technology Trust Plc (ATT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz Technology Trust Plc (ATT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.