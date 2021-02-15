Insider Buying: Allianz Technology Trust Plc (ATT.L) (LON:ATT) Insider Acquires £480.30 in Stock

Allianz Technology Trust Plc (ATT.L) (LON:ATT) insider Neeta Patel purchased 15 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,202 ($41.83) per share, for a total transaction of £480.30 ($627.52).

Shares of LON:ATT opened at GBX 3,230 ($42.20) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00. Allianz Technology Trust Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,176 ($15.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,245 ($42.40). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,041.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,699.22.

Allianz Technology Trust Plc (ATT.L) Company Profile

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based closed-end fund. The Company is an investment company. The Company invests principally in the equity securities of quoted technology companies on an around the world basis with the aim of achieving long-term capital growth in excess of the Dow Jones World Technology Index.

