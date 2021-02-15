Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report released on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Gordon Haskett increased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.08.

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $60.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.42, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $63.41.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.60 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $64,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3,647.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $1,428,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Lepage sold 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $91,671.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel, La Quinta, Baymont, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, Trademark Collection, and Wyndham. Its Hotel Franchising segments licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

