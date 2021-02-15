Cormark Comments on B2Gold Corp.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) – Cormark reduced their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for B2Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James set a $8.00 target price on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.29.

Shares of BTG opened at $5.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. B2Gold has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $7.55.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,927 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in B2Gold during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 14.3% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 139.1% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 160,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 93,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

