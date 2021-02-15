Brokerages Expect Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.05). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.22). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Diffusion Pharmaceuticals.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01).

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ DFFN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,609,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,793,134. The firm has a market cap of $79.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.93. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $1.60.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.

