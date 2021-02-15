Alpha Quark Token Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14.48 Million (AQT)

Alpha Quark Token (CURRENCY:AQT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 14th. In the last week, Alpha Quark Token has traded 33.5% higher against the dollar. One Alpha Quark Token coin can now be bought for approximately $2.54 or 0.00005433 BTC on exchanges. Alpha Quark Token has a total market capitalization of $8.30 million and approximately $14.48 million worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alpha Quark Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00054745 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.04 or 0.00267897 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00085287 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00075681 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00092522 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.84 or 0.00192466 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,964.63 or 0.83479265 BTC.

Alpha Quark Token Coin Profile

Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,274,951 coins. The official website for Alpha Quark Token is alphaquark.io

Alpha Quark Token Coin Trading

Alpha Quark Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Quark Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Quark Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Quark Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Quark Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Quark Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.