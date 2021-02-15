HyperCash (HC) Price Hits $1.17 on Top Exchanges

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded down 25% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. In the last seven days, HyperCash has traded up 43.2% against the US dollar. HyperCash has a total market cap of $52.91 million and approximately $102.71 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperCash coin can now be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00002517 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,697.78 or 1.00047046 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00036231 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.37 or 0.00457134 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $422.50 or 0.00905170 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005300 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.07 or 0.00227244 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00085347 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003669 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001792 BTC.

About HyperCash

HyperCash (HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,043,486 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperCash’s official website is h.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

HyperCash Coin Trading

HyperCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

