Anyswap Trading Up 8.9% Over Last Week (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded down 19.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. One Anyswap token can currently be purchased for about $1.13 or 0.00002414 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Anyswap has traded up 8.9% against the dollar. Anyswap has a market cap of $19.85 million and approximately $124,749.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00054053 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.20 or 0.00268610 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.10 or 0.00083878 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00075413 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00091957 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.84 or 0.00192744 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,046.10 or 0.83771838 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,637,470 tokens. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

Buying and Selling Anyswap

Anyswap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

