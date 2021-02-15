GAMB (GMB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $37,596.00

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 14th. GAMB has a market capitalization of $2.89 million and approximately $37,596.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GAMB coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GAMB has traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00065754 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.88 or 0.00920149 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006908 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00048740 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003958 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,300.37 or 0.04935356 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00023668 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00017052 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000170 BTC.

GAMB Profile

GAMB is a coin. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official website is gamb.io . GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

GAMB Coin Trading

GAMB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

