4NEW Market Capitalization Hits $37,861.39 (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 14th. One 4NEW token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 4NEW has traded 50.4% higher against the dollar. 4NEW has a total market cap of $37,861.39 and $4,878.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00066146 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.90 or 0.00927872 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006771 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00049317 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004001 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,318.76 or 0.04947163 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00023761 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00017062 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000169 BTC.

4NEW Token Profile

4NEW (KWATT) is a token. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

4NEW Token Trading

4NEW can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

