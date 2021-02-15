SHPING Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges (SHPING)

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded down 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 14th. Over the last week, SHPING has traded up 30.6% against the dollar. SHPING has a total market cap of $327,065.20 and approximately $16,051.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHPING token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SHPING Token Profile

SHPING is a token. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,583,041,697 tokens. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

SHPING Token Trading

SHPING can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHPING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHPING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

