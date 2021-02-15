Wagerr Trading Down 4.5% This Week (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $7.10 million and approximately $5,068.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wagerr has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. One Wagerr coin can now be bought for about $0.0364 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wagerr alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000172 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000450 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00012157 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

Wagerr is a coin. Its launch date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 216,335,065 coins and its circulating supply is 194,955,451 coins. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com

Wagerr Coin Trading

Wagerr can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WGRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.