Deri Protocol Price Reaches $0.76 (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded down 56% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Deri Protocol has a total market capitalization of $829,585.30 and $570,239.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001626 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Deri Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00053426 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.57 or 0.00267411 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00084324 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.08 or 0.00074707 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00090792 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00191404 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,371.64 or 0.85975239 BTC.

Deri Protocol Coin Profile

Deri Protocol’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,086,769 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

Buying and Selling Deri Protocol

Deri Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deri Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deri Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DERIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Deri Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deri Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.