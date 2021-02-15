Synthetix (SNX) Price Tops $23.33

Synthetix (CURRENCY:SNX) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. During the last seven days, Synthetix has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar. Synthetix has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion and $328.20 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synthetix token can currently be purchased for about $23.33 or 0.00049678 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Synthetix alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00064997 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $431.47 or 0.00918862 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006588 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,305.65 or 0.04910096 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00023990 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00017193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000172 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00040691 BTC.

Synthetix Token Profile

Synthetix is a token. Its launch date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 215,258,834 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,841,533 tokens. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io . Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io

Synthetix Token Trading

Synthetix can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synthetix using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SNXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Synthetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synthetix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.