Playgroundz Hits Market Cap of $2.03 Million (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 41% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Playgroundz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0711 or 0.00000151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded up 164.3% against the U.S. dollar. Playgroundz has a market cap of $2.03 million and $2,400.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00053426 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.57 or 0.00267411 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00084324 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.08 or 0.00074707 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00090792 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00191404 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,371.64 or 0.85975239 BTC.

Playgroundz Coin Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

Playgroundz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

