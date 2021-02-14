Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) will report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Employers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.48. Employers reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Employers will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Employers.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

In related news, Director James R. Kroner purchased 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,496.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,165.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased a total of 4,774 shares of company stock worth $148,307 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Employers during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Employers in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Employers in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Employers in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Employers by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EIG stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.79. The company had a trading volume of 85,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,361. Employers has a 1 year low of $25.53 and a 1 year high of $44.90. The company has a market capitalization of $922.58 million, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of -0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.18.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

