MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Trading Up 18.1% Over Last Week

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 14th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $158.96 million and $826,405.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for $14.85 or 0.00031468 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 18.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.57 or 0.00452539 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004483 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,061.55 or 0.02249387 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 85.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000126 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000301 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,704,174 coins. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

