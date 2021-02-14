Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $81.57 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) will post sales of $81.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $83.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.60 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust posted sales of $379.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 78.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full-year sales of $450.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $446.28 million to $452.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $645.95 million, with estimates ranging from $534.67 million to $724.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on PEB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.64.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEB. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 575.0% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000.

Shares of PEB traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,321,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,373. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.63. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $26.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.52%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.