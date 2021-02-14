Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $114.90 Million

Brokerages expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) will report $114.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $109.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $118.16 million. Coherus BioSciences reported sales of $123.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full-year sales of $480.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $475.00 million to $483.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $455.98 million, with estimates ranging from $427.41 million to $494.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Coherus BioSciences.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHRS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coherus BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.57.

Shares of CHRS stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.16. 874,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,748. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.19. Coherus BioSciences has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.18.

In related news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $44,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $34,892.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,486,433 over the last quarter. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,528,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,984,000 after acquiring an additional 317,618 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 4.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,730,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,977,000 after purchasing an additional 192,453 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,704,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,759,000 after purchasing an additional 192,961 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 566.9% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,636,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091,200 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth $28,354,000.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

Recommended Story: Dividend Yield

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coherus BioSciences (CHRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.