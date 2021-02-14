NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Hits $3.72

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.72 or 0.00007931 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.07 billion and $101.31 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00052973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.25 or 0.00267319 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00077545 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00082017 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00087629 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00191990 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,905.40 or 0.85167037 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 286,729,424 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org . NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

