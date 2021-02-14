ICHI (ICHI) Price Down 15.7% This Week

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 14th. In the last seven days, ICHI has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. One ICHI coin can now be purchased for $3.51 or 0.00007481 BTC on major exchanges. ICHI has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $118,883.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00052973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.25 or 0.00267319 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00077545 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00082017 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00087629 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00191990 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,905.40 or 0.85167037 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

