AMATEN Price Hits $0.0282 on Top Exchanges (AMA)

AMATEN (CURRENCY:AMA) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. In the last week, AMATEN has traded 42.4% lower against the US dollar. One AMATEN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0282 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. AMATEN has a market capitalization of $213,714.34 and $46.00 worth of AMATEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AMATEN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00053531 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.93 or 0.00269792 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00077696 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00083756 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00089062 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.00191232 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,253.15 or 0.85558767 BTC.

AMATEN Token Profile

AMATEN’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,571,323 tokens. AMATEN’s official website is www.amaten.com

Buying and Selling AMATEN

AMATEN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMATEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMATEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AMATEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AMAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for AMATEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMATEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.