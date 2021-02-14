Krios (GIG) Trading Down 50.7% Over Last 7 Days

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded up 24.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Krios has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and $27.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Krios coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Krios has traded down 50.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Krios Coin Profile

Krios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. The official website for Krios is www.krios.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GigCoin was created by Julie Diaz-Asper and Ana Roca Castro – two mom entrepreneurs with a lot of experience hiring folks for gigs with big brands: community managers, survey participants, blog post contributors, designers, and SEO experts. “

Krios Coin Trading

Krios can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

