FUD.finance (FUD) Price Reaches $22.26 on Exchanges

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded 43.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 14th. FUD.finance has a total market cap of $508,989.64 and approximately $224,037.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FUD.finance has traded 85.9% higher against the dollar. One FUD.finance token can now be purchased for $22.26 or 0.00047322 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FUD.finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00053531 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.93 or 0.00269792 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00077696 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00083756 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00089062 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.00191232 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,253.15 or 0.85558767 BTC.

FUD.finance Profile

FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,862 tokens. FUD.finance’s official website is fud.finance

Buying and Selling FUD.finance

FUD.finance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUD.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUD.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FUDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for FUD.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUD.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.