MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) to post sales of $48.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $48.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $49.40 million. MidWestOne Financial Group reported sales of $47.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full-year sales of $187.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $185.50 million to $189.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $184.05 million, with estimates ranging from $183.10 million to $185.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.37. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.33%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MOFG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

In other news, COO Len D. Devaisher acquired 2,000 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.25 per share, with a total value of $48,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MOFG. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 153.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 15,728 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 23.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 7.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 58,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 384.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.87% of the company’s stock.

MOFG stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.64. 23,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,644. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $33.07. The stock has a market cap of $444.89 million, a P/E ratio of 131.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.04 and its 200 day moving average is $22.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.88%.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

