$423.34 Million in Sales Expected for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) to report sales of $423.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $420.00 million to $426.69 million. Healthcare Services Group posted sales of $449.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Services Group.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $423.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Healthcare Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

HCSG traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.73. 591,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,881. Healthcare Services Group has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $35.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.2062 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is 94.25%.

In other Healthcare Services Group news, COO Andrew Kush sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,825.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 5,165,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,143,000 after acquiring an additional 278,765 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,522,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,093,000 after acquiring an additional 22,333 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,125,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,832,000 after acquiring an additional 188,673 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,840,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,813,000 after acquiring an additional 235,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 983.6% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,734,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,781 shares during the last quarter.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Featured Story: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Services Group (HCSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.