Zealium (NZL) Price Tops $0.0009 on Exchanges

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 34.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Zealium has a market cap of $14,735.67 and $2.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zealium token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zealium has traded down 19.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zealium alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000450 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00011670 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium Token Profile

NZL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 16,872,046 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,872,046 tokens. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Zealium Token Trading

Zealium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NZLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Zealium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zealium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.