Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.10 Million

Analysts expect Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) to report sales of $13.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.93 million and the highest is $15.00 million. Fortress Biotech reported sales of $11.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.
On average, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full-year sales of $45.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $43.79 million to $46.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $51.79 million, with estimates ranging from $39.78 million to $58.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fortress Biotech.
FBIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIO. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 85.9% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 8,224,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,229,000 after buying an additional 3,800,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,719,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,960,000 after acquiring an additional 160,153 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,887,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,323,000 after acquiring an additional 57,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,163,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 268,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 3,331.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 928,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 901,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.13% of the company’s stock.
Fortress Biotech Company Profile
Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.
