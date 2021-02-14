Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.10 Million

Analysts expect Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) to report sales of $13.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.93 million and the highest is $15.00 million. Fortress Biotech reported sales of $11.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full-year sales of $45.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $43.79 million to $46.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $51.79 million, with estimates ranging from $39.78 million to $58.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fortress Biotech.

FBIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

Fortress Biotech stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.73. The company had a trading volume of 395,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,962. The company has a market capitalization of $349.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.43. Fortress Biotech has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $4.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.35.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIO. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 85.9% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 8,224,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,229,000 after buying an additional 3,800,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,719,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,960,000 after acquiring an additional 160,153 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,887,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,323,000 after acquiring an additional 57,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,163,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 268,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 3,331.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 928,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 901,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.13% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.

