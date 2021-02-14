Glen Rose Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:GLRP) Short Interest Up 89.7% in January

Glen Rose Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:GLRP) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a growth of 89.7% from the January 14th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GLRP remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 76,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,968. Glen Rose Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.
About Glen Rose Petroleum
