Glen Rose Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:GLRP) Short Interest Up 89.7% in January

Glen Rose Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:GLRP) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a growth of 89.7% from the January 14th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLRP remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 76,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,968. Glen Rose Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

Get Glen Rose Petroleum alerts:

About Glen Rose Petroleum

Glen Rose Petroleum Corporation, through its subsidiary, UHC Petroleum Corporation, produces and sells crude oil in Edwards County, Texas. Its petroleum leaseholds consist of the Wardlaw Lease, which covers an area of approximately 10,562 gross acres; and the Adamson Lease covering approximately 997 gross acres, as well as 85 wellbores.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Glen Rose Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glen Rose Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.