$59.14 Million in Sales Expected for Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) will post sales of $59.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $59.50 million and the lowest is $58.92 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full-year sales of $249.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $248.46 million to $251.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $291.43 million, with estimates ranging from $289.03 million to $292.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Duck Creek Technologies.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.80 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DCT. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCT traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.04. 584,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,693. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $59.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.84. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -527.64.

In other news, Director (Guernsey) Holdings L.P. Disco sold 6,156,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $273,264,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCT. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 736,800.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,520,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,125,000 after buying an additional 2,519,859 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 131,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,715,000 after buying an additional 8,098 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 426.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 104,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after buying an additional 84,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

