$480.03 Million in Sales Expected for Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) to report $480.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $469.40 million and the highest is $499.70 million. Newmark Group reported sales of $632.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Newmark Group.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NMRK. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMRK. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 214.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,014,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 692,003 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 30,524 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 4,446.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 118,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRK traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.71. The company had a trading volume of 372,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,095. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.85. Newmark Group has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $12.11.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, loan sales, mortgage broking and equity-raising under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

