First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.40 Million

Analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) will post $27.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.00 million. First Business Financial Services posted sales of $23.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full year sales of $108.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $106.50 million to $111.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $111.97 million, with estimates ranging from $109.90 million to $115.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 8.46%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FBIZ shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on First Business Financial Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised First Business Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Business Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 31st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBIZ. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 335.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 297.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in First Business Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 376.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 16,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIZ traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.49. 11,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,507. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.07. First Business Financial Services has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $26.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.87%.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

