Short Interest in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Declines By 46.6%

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 46.6% from the January 14th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.47. 8,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,801. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.78. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $12.79.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%.
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.
