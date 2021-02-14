Short Interest in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Declines By 46.6%

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 46.6% from the January 14th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.47. 8,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,801. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.78. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $12.79.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 36.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 267,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 6.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 191,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 11,317 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 17,793 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

