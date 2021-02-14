Short Interest in X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Decreases By 49.0%

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 49.0% from the January 14th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of X Financial stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.84. 97,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,217. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $205.02 million, a P/E ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 0.97. X Financial has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $4.95.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.60). X Financial had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $82.45 million for the quarter.

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan product is Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan catering to the credit card holders and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners.

