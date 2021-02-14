Short Interest in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Grows By 83.7%

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,270,000 shares, an increase of 83.7% from the January 14th total of 9,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMC. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 114,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in United Microelectronics by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 19,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in United Microelectronics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 202,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UMC traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.78. The stock had a trading volume of 6,077,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,275,810. United Microelectronics has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average is $6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 0.99.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

