Cream Finance (CREAM) Price Down 24.5% Over Last 7 Days

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Cream Finance token can currently be purchased for $190.77 or 0.00396689 BTC on major exchanges. Cream Finance has a total market cap of $117.59 million and approximately $11.08 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00053578 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $131.75 or 0.00273964 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00086763 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00073813 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.43 or 0.00096554 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.22 or 0.00187612 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00056392 BTC.

Cream Finance Token Profile

Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 616,378 tokens. Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance

Cream Finance Token Trading

Cream Finance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

