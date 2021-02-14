Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $369.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) will announce sales of $369.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $392.40 million and the lowest is $326.21 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers reported sales of $332.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

RBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Scotiabank downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.63.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, Director Christopher Zimmerman sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $27,823.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,679.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $303,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,695 shares of company stock valued at $474,394 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 57.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 382.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RBA traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.00. 1,022,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,524. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $78.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.83 and its 200-day moving average is $62.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.17%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

