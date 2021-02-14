Brokerages Anticipate Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $107.93 Million

Equities analysts expect Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) to post sales of $107.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $107.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $108.30 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full-year sales of $370.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $370.39 million to $371.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $393.26 million, with estimates ranging from $389.95 million to $396.56 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Townsquare Media.

TSQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research upgraded Townsquare Media from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Noble Financial raised their target price on Townsquare Media from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Townsquare Media in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Townsquare Media during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Townsquare Media during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 9,169 shares during the last quarter. 44.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSQ traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.57. 86,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. Townsquare Media has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average is $5.99.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform.

