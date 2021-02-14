Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $163.59 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) will post sales of $163.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $173.76 million and the lowest is $156.30 million. Heartland Express reported sales of $166.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full-year sales of $671.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $649.50 million to $705.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $690.15 million, with estimates ranging from $678.70 million to $706.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Heartland Express had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $155.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

HTLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 18,295.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Heartland Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Heartland Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 216.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 8,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Heartland Express stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.76. 543,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,459. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.29. Heartland Express has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $22.75.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

