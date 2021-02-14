Short Interest in One (NYSE:AONE) Expands By 83.3%

One (NYSE:AONE) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 76,600 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the January 14th total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in ONE during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ONE during the 4th quarter valued at about $720,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in ONE during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,853,000.

AONE stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.10. 245,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,152. ONE has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $11.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.90.

one intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

