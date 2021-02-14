Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Short Interest Update

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 49.2% from the January 14th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 897.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 317.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 63,553 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 50,468 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 63,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 821.8% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 204,612 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 182,416 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund alerts:

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.96. 59,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,988. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.37 and its 200 day moving average is $7.41. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $36.00.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.